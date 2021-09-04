Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,355,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $410.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.