Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.54. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.