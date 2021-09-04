AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.