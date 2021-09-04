AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $130.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of AMN opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $7,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

