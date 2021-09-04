Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.56. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 5,203,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.64.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

