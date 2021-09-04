Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce sales of $53.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $492.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

