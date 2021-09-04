Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,153,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
