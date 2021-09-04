Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,153,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

