Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.32 Million

Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $741.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.70 million and the lowest is $736.60 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 2,935,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

