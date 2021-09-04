Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDSB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. 510,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,523. The firm has a market cap of $439.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

