Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $288.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.60 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 498,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.