Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 467,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,306 shares of company stock valued at $578,407. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.