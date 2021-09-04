Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $506.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.