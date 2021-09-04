Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591,159 shares of company stock worth $97,197,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $27,590,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,373. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

