Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 84,264 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

