Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 319,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

