Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $335.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.84. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

