Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,600

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LON BNZL traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The stock had a trading volume of 680,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,603.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,417.77. The company has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

