Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $213.40

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.