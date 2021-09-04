Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $59.86

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $116,276 and have sold 86,821 shares valued at $2,703,328. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

