Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $6.56

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SECYF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

