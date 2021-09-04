Analysts Set Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) PT at $9.65

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. 216,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,941. The company has a market cap of $266.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.