Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $127.63

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $3,663,094. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.