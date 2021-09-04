Analysts Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) PT at $6.83

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 654,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

