Analyzing Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) & Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ardagh Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Ardagh Group has a consensus price target of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Ardagh Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Group is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Ardagh Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million $1.44 18.22

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.