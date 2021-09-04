Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after acquiring an additional 691,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.