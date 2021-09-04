Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

