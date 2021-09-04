Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.33 ($76.86).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

