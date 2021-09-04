Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $62.29

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.29, but opened at $60.97. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 16,964 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 91.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,167 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.