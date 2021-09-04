Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $378.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

