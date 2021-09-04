Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 22,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 199,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.