Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $180.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

AAPL opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Apple by 16.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 79,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

