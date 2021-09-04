Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.83 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

