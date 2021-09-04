Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

