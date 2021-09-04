Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

