Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $338.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

