ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

