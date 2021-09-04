Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 2470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

