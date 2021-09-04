Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $71.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

