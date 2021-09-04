Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $71.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.45.
Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
