Arion (ARION) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Arion has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $94,939.95 and approximately $49.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,559,070 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

