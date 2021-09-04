Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.

Shares of ANET opened at $363.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.49 and its 200-day moving average is $335.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.