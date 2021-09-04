Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.