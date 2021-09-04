Arizona State Retirement System Has $954,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

