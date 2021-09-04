Arizona State Retirement System Sells 280 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

