ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69.

