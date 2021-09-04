Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $133.58 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

