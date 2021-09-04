Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

