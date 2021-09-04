Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.
AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.