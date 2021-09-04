ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,453 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. Barclays upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 463,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

