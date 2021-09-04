ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,109 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.93. 385,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.