ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after buying an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Unisys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Unisys by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 132,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

