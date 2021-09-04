Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares worth $10,532,218. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

